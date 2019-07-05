BMW AG Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger has informed the luxury carmaker’s supervisory board that he won’t seek a second term after mounting speculation about the executive’s future.

Krueger’s contract runs until the end of April next year. The 53-year-old has led BMW since 2015, after becoming the youngest CEO of a major carmaker at the time. The supervisory board will discuss his succession at a meeting on July 18, the carmaker said Friday.

“For more than 27 years, BMW has been my professional home,” Krueger said in a statement. “After four years as CEO, I want to seek new challenges and apply my extensive international experience in new tasks and projects.”

In May, Bloomberg reported that some supervisory board members were questioning whether Krueger was the right choice to lead the company.

BMW fell 0.5% to 66.78 euros as of 12:03 p.m. in Frankfurt, and are down 5.4% this year.

After leading the luxury competition for a decade, BMW’s momentum petered out under Krueger’s tenure. It lost the global lead to Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz in 2016 and has since struggled to regain the top spot with cautious model redesigns. Since last year, weaker global markets and trade tensions have shrunk profits.