Nov 6, 2019
BMW Earnings Top Estimates on Cost Cutting, Upscale Car Demand
Bloomberg News,
BMW AG’s operating profit jumped 33% in the third quarter as sales of high-margin models and a cost-cutting program offset the pressures of investing in electric cars.
- During Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse’s first quarter in charge, earnings before interest and taxes increased to 2.29 billion euros ($2.54 billion), the company said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had expected 2.12 billion euros.
- BMW’s automotive Ebit margin widened to 6.6%, compared to 4.4% in the same period last year.
Key Insights
- BMW’s revenue rose 7.9% to 26.7 billion euros in the face of a shrinking market. The Munich-based carmaker sold 1.7% more vehicles through September than in the year before, while overall auto sales across Europe fell 1.6% in the same period.
- The company has been relying on the sale of high-end cars, including its new full-sized X7 sport utility vehicle, to pay for the shift to electric cars.
- The push into battery-powered vehicles is picking up pace with the start next year of tighter environmental regulations that would impose tough fines on carmakers whose average emissions exceed 95 grams carbon-dioxide per car per kilometer. BMW has said it’s committed to meeting the targets.
- Carmakers are looking to cut costs as the auto industry shows no sign of meaningful recovery. Ford Motor Co. cut its full-year forecast in October, while Volkswagen AG’s CFO Frank Witter last week warned the next two years will be tough.
Get More
- BMW stuck to its full-year forecast of a slight increase in car deliveries and an automotive profit margin between 4.5% and 6.5%, including charges.
- BMW reaffirmed that it expects more than 12 billion euros in savings from its ongoing cost-cutting program.
- The company is hosting a media call at 10 a.m. local time and an analyst presentation at 2 p.m.
