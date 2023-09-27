(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG has halted sales of all gasoline-powered motorcycles in North America for more than a week as the company evaluates a potential emissions-control issue.

The manufacturer issued the stop-sale order on Sept. 19 that applies to all new and pre-owned BMW motorcycles in inventory. It’s evaluating material used in a component of its motorcycles’ evaporative systems that may not have been produced to specifications.

BMW can’t advise yet how long the sales pause will last, said Oleg Satanovsky, a company spokesman. The issue isn’t safety-related, so owners can continue to ride their motorcycles as normal, he said.

BMW delivered 112,871 motorcycles worldwide in the first half of the year, generating €1.92 billion ($2 billion) in revenue from the segment. Its motorcycle earnings before interest and taxes jumped 33% to €312 million.

