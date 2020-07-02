(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada plans to go ahead with the 12th reverse auction under its C$10 billion ($7.36 billion) corporate bond tender program later today.

The central bank is considering buying as much as C$100 million of debt from 60 securities, according to its website. Notes issued by BMW Canada Inc. and Inter Pipeline Ltd. are among those being considered in today’s reverse auction, according to people familiar with the list.

Bank of Canada’s program to buy corporate bonds is part of an array of measures intended to restore liquidity in the financial markets. The central bank has bought C$133.4 million of bonds under the program so far.

Eligible securities for July 2 transaction:

