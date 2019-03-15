BMW Is Weeding Out Its Lineup to Prepare for the Electric Future

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG will reduce its model lineup to lower costs as the German luxury carmaker copes with a cooling global economy and persistent trade tensions that show little sign of resolution.

“The challenges facing the entire sector are unlikely to diminish in the coming months,” Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger said Friday in a statement presenting preliminary earnings. “Great efforts will therefore be needed across the entire group to help shape the sector’s transformation under such conditions.”

BMW earnings have been pressured by tariffs on cars made at its Spartanburg, South Carolina, plant and sent to China, as well as price competition in a slowing European economy. Carmakers across the globe reduced targets last year after new emissions testing and concerns over Brexit added to the industry’s woes. BMW’s return on sales in the core automotive division dropped to 7.2 percent from 9.2 percent in 2017, below an historical 8 percent to 10 percent range.

To combat the pressures, BMW will scale back its vehicle offering, saying it won’t make a successor to the 3-Series Gran Turismo, even though the current model is selling well. Other derivatives are set to follow. The carmaker will also step up other measures to reduce complexity, it said without specifying them.

The shares rose 1.1 percent to 74.59 euros at 11:32 a.m. in Frankfurt. BMW’s return on automaking beat the company’s goal of 7 percent.

Since the second half of last year, major markets including China and Europe have deteriorated further amid slowing economic growth. BMW reiterated a January prediction for a rise in deliveries this year, though sales have dropped 2 percent through February as the European market declined for a sixth straight month.

BMW has joined forces with arch rival Daimler AG in two key areas, car-sharing and autonomous driving, in a bid to share costs.

