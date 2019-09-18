BMW Loses Its Only Female Board Member as Head of HR Steps Down

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG said human resources head Milagros Caina-Andree, the only woman on the German carmaker’s management board, has stepped down for personal reasons.

The supervisory board accepted Caina-Andree’s decision, BMW said in a statement Friday, without specifying a successor. The former Schenker AG and Deutsche Bahn AG executive joined BMW in 2012.

The departure comes shortly after the ascension of BMW’s new chief executive officer Oliver Zipse, who took the top job in July after his predecessor Harald Krueger’s contract was not renewed. Caina-Andree becomes the second high-profile female German executive to leave her position in recent months. Siemens AG in July said its HR head Janina Kugel had decided not to renew her contract.

