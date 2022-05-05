(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG said earnings rose in the first quarter even as the war in Ukraine and Covid-lockdowns in China disrupted the automaker’s supply chain.

Group earnings before interest and tax rose to 3.39 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in the first quarter, the company said Thursday, exceeding analyst estimates of 2.9 billion euros.

BMW confirmed the outlook for the year that it outlined in March, when it said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will push down automaking returns to between 7% and 9%. That’s slightly less than the 8% to 10% range it had estimated before the war broke out.

The operating return on carmaking was 8.9% in the first quarter, compared with analyst expectations of 7.8%. Profitability in BMW’s auto division was behind rival Mercedes-Benz AG, which posted a record sales margin of 16.4% for its cars division for the first quarter.

