(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG recalled more than 917,000 cars in the U.S. -- most of them for a second time -- over an engine ventilation system that could overheat and increase the risk of fire.

The campaign involves half a dozen BMW vehicles from the 2006 to 2013 model years, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on its website. Production irregularities at supplier Mahle GmbH could lead ventilation valves to overheat, according to the notice on NHTSA’s website.

Starting in 2019, BMW received several reports of overheating in the engine compartment of vehicles subject to a previous recall. By the end of last month, it was determined that supplier production and process issues could cause variations leading to valve heaters being damaged over time. The automaker decided a week ago to conduct a voluntary recall.

A remedy is being developed and owners will be advised to have the fix performed for free at BMW dealerships from April.

