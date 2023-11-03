(Bloomberg) -- A slew of new, high-end electric SUVs impend. Next year, we’ll get the Mercedes-Benz electric G-Wagon; the electric Porsche Macan; the Volvo EX90; the Cadillac Escalade IQ; and the Audi Q6 e-Tron, among others.

With so many exciting, fully electric SUVs on the horizon, I’m reticent to buy a hybrid at this time, unless it’s truly outstanding. That’s part of why I can’t endorse the 2024 BMW XM.

Also, I don’t like it that much.

The $159,000 plug-in hybrid is the most powerful BMW SUV ever marketed, with a cabin large enough to accommodate any given NBA star. But with jerky handling, an irritating driving sound and cringeworthy design details, this five-seater is best left on the bench.

Ungainly Design

BMW has made some terrific electric vehicles. I don’t have to remind you how exciting it was when the i8 hybrid sports car debuted in 2013. The i4 sedan and iX SUV both felt forward-positioned when I drove them. The i3 is a cult classic.

But the XM’s unsophisticated design and inelegant performance mean it isn’t among them.

At 16.7 feet in length, it is longer than the Mercedes-Benz G Wagon; at 6.5 feet wide, it’s wider than an Audi Q8 e-Tron. (The XM is about the same length as the 16.9-foot BMX X7, which fits two additional people.) The large hood rounds like a dog’s nose; angular grilles flare like porcine nostrils. Its 23-inch wheels, with geometric blocks chiseled into them, polarize viewers. Such colleagues as Matt Miller charitably call its broad sides “brutalist.” (That’s code for heavy-handed.)

Its proportions make parking tricky. The first time I attempt, outside my home in Los Angeles, I have to get in and out of the driver's seat multiple times, eyeballing and then slightly adjusting again and again before it’s positioned properly.

This gets no easier as the week wears on. I park and readjust a couple of times on a downtown street one night outside a concert at the Bellwether; I creep forward and reverse repeatedly near Gigi’s restaurant in Hollywood; I lodge it awkwardly between a port-a-potty and a work site outside Westside Tile in Beverly Hills.

This complaint is neither about my inability to park nor an obsession with perfection. The angles of the hulking XM complicate sensing where it sits in a space. Often, when I think I’ve rolled it to within a few inches of the curb, it remains a foot away. BMW is aware of the issue, I presume: Parking Assistant Plus comes standard, with a nanny system that uses sensors and automation to park for you.

Straight-Line Power

As its name suggests, the XM is fast. (The “M” nomenclature denotes the highest-tuned performance vehicles in BMW’s portfolio.) Its 4.4-liter, V-8, twin-turbo combustion engine combines with an electric motor for an impressive total of 644 horsepower and 590 pound feet of torque. Zero to 60 mph takes 4.1 seconds, with top speed electronically limited to 155 mph under normal conditions. These figures won’t beat the $238,000 Lamborghini Urus, although they were sufficient to dust off anyone in my way.

Several useful safety features come standard in this eight-speed, automatic, all-wheel-drive rig, including an active driving system with blind-spot detection, lane-departure warning, and highway assistant with intermittent hands-free driving at up to 85 mph. There are myriad ways to try to maximize the 30 miles of pure electric driving the XM offers. A new “M Hybrid” button in the center console selects among Hybrid, Electric and eControl modes. Hybrid, for instance, allows the XM to combine the combustion engine and electric motor in order to achieve maximum power. EControl mode uses the gas engine as much as possible to save the battery charge.

It takes a little more than three hours to get a full battery charge at a 240V outlet, or 21 hours to fully charge using a 120V outlet.

Any thrills disappear when I weave through traffic or jump onto the curvy roads that cut through LA’s canyons. Abrupt handling, lurching body roll and jolt-inducing braking on anything besides a straight, open road deliver an unsophisticated driving feel that actually makes me happy to get out of the vehicle. (Air suspension, rather than the coil-spring suspension BMW uses in the XM, might have helped.)

Uneven Interior

Despite my personal distaste for its pugnacious mien, the XM drew some second glances from tourists on Hollywood Boulevard; one or two of them might have indicated admiration.

The interior of the XM, while capacious, disappoints. The Alcantara ceiling undulates with triangle-shaped lumps that look like a suede 3D topography map; light bands running along each side evoke a 1990s night club in Eastern Europe. (There’s no option to forgo this treatment with a conventional ceiling or a sunroof, and it doesn’t help matters that the exterior door handles carry the triangle motif, too.) The stiff seats grow uncomfortable after a single hour of slogging through traffic from Century City to the Arts District; rather than cradle my hips and shoulders, they welcome my frame with the warmth of a marble countertop.

The powertrain in general sounds afflicted. In pure electric mode, it emits a synthesized electric tone developed in partnership with composer Hans Zimmer; under combustion power, it sounds like a rudimentary drone. I wish it would buzz off.

A bright spot comes via the curved dashboard display that resists glare and sticky fingers as I toggle through climate and audio settings. The display comprises a 12.3-inch information screen behind the steering wheel and a 14.9-inch central control screen that merge into a digital, high-resolution unit behind a single glass surface. The standard Harman Kardon surround sound system illuminates fresh details in songs I’ve long sung along with; I predict that the optional Bowers & Wilkins Diamond 20-speaker surround system would further enhance this effect.

A few other nice things come standard as well, such as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; the armrest in the middle seat backrest reveals cup holders with cutouts enabling them to hold smartphones; the lounge-like rear includes heated seats and USB-C ports integrated into the backrests.

So the BMW XM isn’t all bad. Its infotainment and power provide some respite from the misses. An even more powerful version, the BMW XM Label, will start deliveries in November. Still, half-good isn’t great. With so many other plug-ins coming down the pike, there’s no reason to settle.

