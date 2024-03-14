(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG’s auto returns missed expectations in the fourth quarter as higher costs and falling prices for its products weighed on the luxury-car maker’s profitability.

The manufacturer on Thursday reported an automaking margin of 8.5% for the final three months of last year, slightly below analyst projections. Europe’s industrial companies have had to deal with persistently high energy costs.

While carmakers long benefited from pent-up demand, orders are expected to normalize this year amid slowing demand for electric vehicles and sluggish economic growth in much of Europe. Mercedes-Benz Group AG last month pared back its outlook for EV sales and is forecasting lower returns for 2024.

BMW declined as much as 3% in Frankfurt. The stock has gained more than 10% over the past year.

The German company proposed a dividend of €6 ($6.57) per common share. That’s below last year’s €8.50, when the payout was boosted by the full consolidation of its Chinese venture with Brilliance.

The manufacturer in January said demand for its gasoline-powered models has peaked, and that EVs will drive future growth. BMW aims to sell half a million electric vehicles this year, roughly a fifth of total deliveries. EV shipments jumped 75% last year, driven by models like the i4 sedan.

Group revenues climbed to around €43 billion in the fourth quarter, better than analysts had expected.

