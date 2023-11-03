(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG’s automotive operating margin exceeded expectations in the third quarter, as sales of premium vehicles helped offset a weakening global outlook for the industry.

The German manufacturer posted a margin of 9.8% in the third quarter for its luxury car business, the company said Friday. Analysts estimated it would reach 9.63%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BMW’s results offer a potential bright spot for Germany’s car industry, which is feeling the pressure of higher interest rates, weakening demand and persistent inflation. Mercedes-Benz Group AG reported last week a drop in margins, while Volkswagen AG said it is speeding up cost-saving efforts.

Shares rose 3.1% in early trading. BMW’s shares have risen more than 12% this year, while rival Mercedes has declined more than 5% and Volkswagen has fallen nearly 10% during the same period.

Chief Financial Officer Walter Mertl said the company remains “cautiously optimistic” going forward, and that orders of new models like the 5 Series are giving BMW momentum heading into 2024.

“BMW remains refreshingly confident in its near-term performance,” Bernstein analyst Daniel Roeska said in a note, adding that the carmaker cited a healthy order volume and a positive volume development. “We see no red flags raised.”

BMW saw sales of premium vehicles rise 5.8% to 621,699 in the third quarter from the year before. The percentage of sales made up by fully electric cars rose to 15.1%, the company said. BMW confirmed its guidance for the year.

As supply constraints for components eased, BMW’s deliveries in Europe increased 12.4% in the third quarter, while US sales rose 7.6% compared to last year.

But deliveries in China, the most important market for Germany’s luxury carmakers, decreased by 1.8%. Demand there is slowing and local manufacturers are increasingly dominating EV sales. In addition, sales of BMW’s most expensive models could be at risk if Beijing retaliates against the European Union’s investigation into Chinese EV subsidies.

BMW is increasing investment to speed up its EV rollout. With all its EV variants currently turning in a profit, BMW expects EV margins to increase with the recent introduction of fully electric 7-series and 5-series cars.

