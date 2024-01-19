(Bloomberg) -- Brilliance Auto Group Holdings Co. said a report that it may sell its unit’s stake in a joint venture with BMW AG is untrue and it hasn’t received any information from the government, regulators or shareholders about plans for the company.

Bloomberg News reported Monday that preliminary talks were being held about Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd.’s 25% stake, including for a possible sale. Brilliance Auto, the parent, is undergoing a restructuring after defaulting on debt, with the government of Shenyang in northeast China taking over and arranging to repay creditors 16.4 billion yuan ($2.3 billion) in installments.

Brilliance will “fulfill its obligation to disclose information based on the progress of the restructuring,” it said in a statement Friday on the Shanghai stock exchange’s bond information platform.

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., which has two factories in Shenyang, a powertrain plant and research and development center, is Brilliance China’s most valuable asset, essentially accounting for all of its net income. BMW spent €3.6 billion ($3.9 billion) in 2022 to lift its stake in the venture to 75%.

