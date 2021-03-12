BMW’s Mini Brand Will Go All-Electric by the End of This Decade

(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG’s Mini brand will go all-electric from 2030 as the automaker intensifies its transition to battery-powered vehicles, according to people familiar with the matter.

The iconic British brand will roll out its last combustion-engine variant in 2025, and around half of all Mini sales should be electric by 2027, one of the people said, declining to be named discussing confidential information. Mini will only produce battery-electric vehicles from 2030, the people said.

BMW Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse is set to announce the plan alongside its report on March 17, the person said. Germany’s Spiegel magazine first reported on the manufacturer’s plans. A spokesman for BMW declined to comment.

Mini follows brands including Jaguar and Volvo in unveiling plans to fully electrify their offerings. Soaring valuations achieved by EV-only companies led by Tesla Inc. and ever-more stringent emissions regulations have accelerated the worldwide shift to electric vehicles.

Mini’s decision to go all-electric likely will appeal to its customer base in urban areas where combustion-engine cars have been targeted for restrictions or outright bans. The decision comes as BMW seeks to counter Tesla’s success with models like the all-electric iX SUV and i4 sedan that go on sale this year.

BMW makes Minis at its Oxford plant in the U.K., where it also has an engine plant, as well as in the Netherlands and in Germany. The manufacturer plans to produce Minis in China with a joint-venture partner from 2023.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.