(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG’s profit fell in the second quarter after Chinese buyers delayed purchases ahead of a tariff cut and an increase in raw-material prices hit earnings.

Group earnings before interest and taxes declined 6.3 percent to 2.75 billion euros ($3.2 billion), the Munich-based carmaker said Thursday in a statement. The earnings beat the 2.68 billion-euro estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

The slump in profit follows a weaker result for Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler AG, which partly blamed consumers in China asking for price cuts even before a reduction in import levies came into effect.

“We are consistently preparing ourselves to meet the demands of tomorrow,” Chief Executive Harald Krueger said in the statement. This is “all the more important during challenging times.”

The world’s second-biggest luxury carmaker is grappling with shifts in global trade barriers. After China said it would lower import tariffs from July 1, consumers held back on buying cars, demanding price reductions. At the same time, BMW has been in the cross-hairs of President Donald Trump’s trade spat with the Asian nation. The tit-for-tat feud has resulted in China slapping higher duties on U.S. car imports, hitting BMW’s shipments of sport utility vehicles it makes in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Increasing trade tension, with Trump also taking aim at European Union car tariffs, adds to headaches for carmakers already navigating the costly shift to electric cars. BMW, with sales growth slowing to 1.8 percent during the first half of the year, has forecast stronger momentum during the second half from new models like the X2 compact sport utility vehicle.

Earnings highlights:

2Q EBIT falls 6.3% to EU2.75b vs estimate EU2.68b

Revenue down 2.9% to EU25b

Automotive EBIT down 15% to EU1.92b

Automotive EBIT margin 8.6% vs 10.1%

Affirms 2018 target for gains in unit sales, revenue; group pretax at year ago level

