(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG confirmed its outlook for the year, adding to signs that automakers are benefiting from robust car sales in China as the pandemic continues to dampen business in Europe.

The German carmaker generated sales of 26.3 billion euros ($30.7 billion) in the third quarter, bolstered mainly by recovering demand in China, the world’s largest auto market. That compares with analysts’ average estimate of 25.9 billion euros.

Key Insights

BMW is the final major European manufacturer to report after what has been an upbeat quarter for automakers. Its results echo those of peers including Daimler AG, Renault SA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, all of which released third-quarter figures that were better than expected.

China, a market that accounts for almost a third of BMW’s sales, was a bright spot. Sales there climbed more than 6% in the nine months through September thanks to an economic recovery that gathered pace after the country emerged from a lockdown in the spring.

Shifts in consumer behavior sparked by the pandemic might also explain some of the recovery in deliveries, with commuters and holidaymakers spurning trains, buses and planes in favor of private cars where the risk of infection is lower.

Still, BMW warned there’s a high level of risk given that the pandemic is “clearly regaining momentum,” after countries from Germany to the U.K. and France issued renewed lockdowns that are expected to dent sales during the current quarter. Separately, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse warned last week that a no-deal Brexit would hurt BMW’s bottom line.

Market Reaction

BMW’s shares have lost about 15% this year.

Get More

Zipse’s cost-cutting push has improved profitability, with the company saying on Oct. 20 that free cash flow from the automotive sector rose to more than 3 billion euros in the third quarter.

NOTE: BMW has projected an automotive Ebit margin of between 0% and 3% this year, and for sales to be significantly lower than last year after the pandemic shut down factories and dealerships.

