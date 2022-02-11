(Bloomberg) -- BMW AG said buying a controlling stake in its Chinese car-making joint venture will bolster the German company’s earnings by as much as 8 billion euros ($9.1 billion).

Chinese authorities gave BMW permission to raise its stake in the business with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. to 75% from 50%, the German carmaker said Friday. The move will lead to a positive one-time effect of 7 billion euros to 8 billion euros for BMW’s main automotive segment.

The decision makes BMW one of the first Western automakers to benefit from the China’s relaxed foreign ownership rules. Formed in 2003, the venture assembles BMW-branded models for sale in China and the all-electric iX3 sport utility vehicle for export to global markets.

