Canadians paid significantly less for their flights in September compared to the same month last year, according to new data from Statistics Canada.

In its latest Consumer Price Index report, published Tuesday, the federal agency said air transportation prices were down 21.1 per cent year-over-year in September, even as headline inflation grew 3.8 per cent from a year earlier.

William G. Morrison, professor of economics at Wilfred Laurier University, said the steep decline is the result of a major increase in supply, as airlines “move closer toward pre-COVID passenger levels.”

“As supply increases, market prices tend to decrease – or increase at a slower rate. All else held constant,” Morrison said in an email.

PANDEMIC REBOUND

Since the mid-20th century, air traffic has typically been resilient in the face of negative shocks to demand, Morrison explained, including after the 9/11 attacks on the United States and the 2008 financial crisis.

Unlike those events, the COVID-19 pandemic had a “drastic and catastrophic” effect on air travel from which the industry is still recovering, Morrison said.

Since the height of pandemic restrictions, Morrison said consumer demand for air travel has rebounded, and airlines have been eager to meet it.

“Airlines want to utilize all of the aircraft in their fleets. They do not want these assets sitting idle as they were during COVID-19 and the aftermath,” he said.

Staffing challenges have also eased in the industry, contributing to the boosted capacity, he added.

“As the severity and duration of COVID-19 cases have lessened, airlines and airports now have fewer staffing problems than they did in the last couple of years,” Morrison said. “All of this adds to available capacity and supply of air travel.”

FUEL COSTS DRIVING PRICES DOWN

Morrison said one of the reasons the air transportation industry was able to grow so impressively prior to the pandemic was the steady decline in the real cost of air travel.

Over the past year, a decline in the cost of jet fuel also contributed to lower prices for air travellers, he said.

“As a major source of airlines’ cost declines, some of this is passed on to consumers via lower prices,” said Morrison.

“How much of it is passed on depends on how competitive the air travel market is.”

MORE COMPETITION

Competition in the industry is an “important piece of the puzzle,” Morrison said, highlighting the fact that a number of new “ultra-low cost” airlines such as Flair, Canada Jetlines and Lynx Air that have started operating in Canada in recent years, largely due to the lessening of foreign ownership restrictions.

“Consumers gain from this increased competition via lower prices,” he said.