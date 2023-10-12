Net income of the big tech group is expected to rise about 20% in 2024: Portfolio manager

A new study from Toronto Metropolitan University says Canadian tech workers are paid 46 per cent less than their U.S. counterparts.

The research from the university's The Dias public policy institute found a typical tech employee in Canada makes $83,700 per year compared with $122,600 for workers in the U.S. sector.

The study says at least 10 per cent of the wage gap is attributable to a larger share of tech workers in Canada being part-time or not working the full year than in the U.S.

When only full-time, full-year workers are studied, the research says the gap amounted to $34,800, or a 10 per cent difference.

In addition to Canadian tech workers lagging behind on salaries, the study found the average U.S. tech workers’ equity holdings were valued at twice that of a Canadian tech worker.

The study also looked at gender gaps, finding the typical male tech worker in Canada makes $86,600 annually compared with $74,000 for the typical female tech worker in the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.