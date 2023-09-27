The studio lights are going dark at "ET Canada."

Corus Entertainment said Wednesday it is ceasing production on the long-running Canadian arts and entertainment news magazine Oct. 6 after 18 seasons.

The media company blamed the impending demise on the cost of producing a daily show in "a challenging advertising environment."

"The show will no longer be produced and all social media and websites related to the brand will be decommissioned," a Corus spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"Entertainment Tonight Canada," the name used when the show launched on Global Television in 2005, put a distinctly Canadian lens on the world of film, television and music.

Over the years, its hosts have included former MuchMusic VJ Rick Campanelli and R&B singer Keshia Chanté. It is currently co-hosted by Sangita Patel and Cheryl Hickey, who has been with the show since its start.

Corus would not say how many people worked on the show, nor whether any could be employed elsewhere in the organization.

The spokesperson said that after Oct. 6, encore specials will air in the same time-slot until Oct. 31.

The end of "ET Canada" leaves CTV's weeknight show "ETalk," anchored by Tyrone Edwards, as the last-standing major entertainment news program

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2023.