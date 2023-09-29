The federal government posted a budgetary deficit of $1.2 billion during the first four months of its fiscal year, compared with a surplus of $6.3 billion during the same period a year earlier.

The Finance Department released its monthly fiscal update today, offering insight into the federal government's finances for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The report shows government revenues were up $2.8 billion, or two per cent, which the department says largely reflects higher interest revenues and other non-tax revenues.

However, program expenses excluding net actuarial losses were up $7.2 billion, or 5.9 per cent, as expenses rose across the board.

Higher interest rates have also pushed up public debt charges by $3.3 billion, an increase of 29.9 per cent from the previous year.

Meanwhile, net actuarial losses decreased by $200 million or 4.7 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.