The federal government introduced today legislation to update the Canada-Ukraine free trade agreement and announced plans for a business mission to the country next year.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng introduced Bill C-57, which will implement the updated agreement in Canadian law if adopted by Parliament.

Canada and Ukraine signed the modernized trade agreement in September. The new deal builds on a free trade deal that came into force in 2017.

The modernized agreement includes dedicated new chapters and provisions on trade in services, investment, temporary entry for business persons, telecommunications, digital trade, labour and the environment.

Ng also announced that she will bring a business mission to Ukraine next year.

The value of total bilateral trade between Canada and Ukraine amounted to $422 million in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.