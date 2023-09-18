1h ago
Housing, food prices top of mind as MPs return to Ottawa following summer break
The Canadian Press
PM Trudeau announced he will be asking grocery companies to come up plan to stabilize food prices
MPs are returning to the House of Commons today determined to find relief for Canadians feeling the pinch of inflation.
While some of the most heated debates this fall will surround bail reform, gun restrictions and climate change, it is housing costs and grocery bills that will likely dominate the agenda.
Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne will get things moving this morning when he meets with the heads of Canada's biggest grocery chains, seeking a plan to curb the growing cost of food.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the heads of Loblaws, Sobeys, Metro, Costco and Walmart Canada have until Thanksgiving to show a plan to lower prices or the government may step in to force the issue.
Recent Canada food price reports from Dalhousie University show the average family is expected to pay another $1,065 for food this year.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says the meeting is nothing more than a photo op that will do nothing to lower food prices.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:23
Vacant offices can help fix the housing crisis, former deputy PM argues
-
9:12
Insurers are subsidizing trackers as auto thefts skyrocket
-
6:17
Startup offering fractional real estate ownership sees 'great interest' from Canadians
-
12:29
When will the Bank of Canada start cutting interest rates?
-
1:16
Looking for a refill? McDonald's is saying goodbye to self-serve soda in the coming years
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing