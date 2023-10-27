Amid calls to regulate fast-developing technologies, a Columbia law professor and author says reigning in big tech has proven challenging for democracies.

“If you look at our economy, our society, our cultural life, our interactions, they are increasingly shaped by technology giants,” Columbia Law School Prof. Anu Bradford told BNN Bloomberg in a Friday television interview.

“At the same time, you see a growing need that is recognized by governments from all around the world that they need to be regulated, but there is no consensus on how we regulate these companies.”

Bradford is the author of Digital Empires: The Global Battle to Regulate Technology, which looks at those themes in detail.

She said liberal democracies have the hardest time regulating technology, citing polarization and dysfunction in the American government system and a lack of enforcement in the European Union.

Meanwhile, “authoritarian” countries like China don’t have the same challenges when it comes to tech regulation, according to Bradford.

“If they decide that it's time to crack down on big tech, they will crack down on big tech,” she said.

“We are really struggling to show that there is a liberal democratic model that is also effective when faced with the power of these tech giants.”

CANADA VS BIG TECH

The struggle between governments and big tech companies over regulation has been playing out in Canada with the development of the Online News Act.

It was signed into law in June and requires tech companies to compensate Canadian media organizations when creating and publishing news content on their platforms.

In response to the law, Meta has blocked news links for Canadian users and Google has threatened to do the same over what it sees as “flaws” in the legislation.

Bradford said that if there continues to be a lack of meaningful tech regulation from democratic governments, the global digital economy will remain under the control of either authoritarian regimes or big tech companies themselves.

“Neither is good for liberal democracy,” she added.

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Historically, governments have faced challenges when attempting to regulate new technology that the world isn’t yet familiar with, Bradford said – but she made the case that technological advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have been unlike any others.

“There's something distinct about AI,” she said. “It is fast-evolving, so it feels like you're regulating a moving target, and it is so multifaceted. There are so many different applications of AI.”

Bradford explained that governments setting rules for AI will be attempting regulate everything from the future of warfare to social media algorithms.

In Canada, the federal government recently unveiled a voluntary code of conduct for the responsible development of AI, aimed at mitigating the potential risks posed by the technology.

The code identifies a number of measures that companies are encouraged to apply to their operations when developing and managing AI systems.

While AI does present a number of serious risks, Bradford said there is also immense potential for beneficial applications of the technology, which regulators are also trying to keep in mind.

“Regulators are struggling to make sure that we can harness this tremendous economic potential of AI, but at the same time that we protect our individuals and societies against some of the really grave risks that the technology presents,” she said.