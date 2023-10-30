Macklem to appear before House of Commons finance committee Monday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Rogers are scheduled to testify before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance this afternoon.

Their appearance comes after the central bank decided to hold its key interest rate at fiver per cent for the second consecutive time last Wednesday.

The latest policy moves come after the central bank hiked its overnight lending rate to five per cent in July – the highest level since 2001 –in an effort to combat high inflation.

Since then, Statistics Canada’s inflation reading has come in lower at 3.8 per cent, down from four per cent in August.

The central bank also released its October Monetary Policy Report last week, which projected inflation of around 3.5 per cent until the middle of next year, with a slow return to the target rate of two per cent in 2025.

Bank of Canada officials are typically called in to testify following the release of the April and October monetary policy reports.

