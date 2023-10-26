Business confidence in Canada has hit its lowest level since the start of the pandemic, according to results published Thursday from a monthly barometer of small businesses’ outlook.

Canadian Federation of Independent Business’ (CFIB) reading of its 12-month small business confidence index came in at 47.2 in October, representing a drop of 1.5 from the previous month. It was the lowest reading since April 2020 and the third-lowest in almost 15 years.

“Inflation, financial pressures, labour challenges, uncertainty: name a business challenge and it's happening in Canada right now," Simon Gaudreault, CFIB chief economist and vice-president of research, said in a release.

All but two provinces posted a monthly drop in confidence, with Quebec and Ontario registering the lowest long-term outlooks. Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador were the two provinces that bucked the trend.

LABOUR, WAGE CHALLENGES

Wage costs and labour shortages were commonly cited as challenges for surveyed businesses.

Sixty-six per cent of business owners said wages was the input cost that causes the most difficulties for their operations.

Meanwhile, 49 per cent of business owners cited a shortage of skilled labour as a factor limiting their ability to increase sales or production, and 29 per cent cited shortages of unskilled and semi-skilled labour.

The CIFB’s Main Street Quarterly, released last week, found that job vacancy rates went down in Canada in the third quarter, but that there were still close to 600,000 unfilled private-sector jobs – almost 50 per cent more than before the pandemic.

INSUFFICIENT DEMAND

According to the index, the number of businesses reporting insufficient demand from domestic consumers has been on an “upward trend” since last spring, reaching 43 per cent in its October reading.

“Tellingly and despite the holiday shopping season around the corner, businesses in retail continue to be at the bottom of the optimism scale,” CFIB said in the release.

The non-profit business advocacy group said that Wednesday’s decision by the Bank of Canada to hold its key interest rate at five per cent is “welcome news” for businesses hoping that consumer confidence increases and demand follows.

Andreea Bourgeois, director of economics at CFIB, said despite the rate hold and signs of a slowing economy, the outlook for small businesses remains “quite difficult.”

"Small businesses are very much wondering about what the next few months have in store especially with the ongoing geopolitical situation and the looming Canada Emergency Business Account (CEBA) repayment deadline being less than three months away,” she said.

METHODOLOGY

September findings are based on 596 responses from a stratified random sample of CFIB members, to a controlled-access web survey. Data reflect responses received from October 3 to 11. Findings are statistically accurate to +/- 4.0 per cent, 19 times in 20.

Every new month, the entire series of indicators is recalculated for the previous month to include all survey responses received in that previous month. Measured on a scale between 0 and 100, an index above 50 means owners expecting their business's performance to be stronger over the next three or 12 months outnumber those expecting weaker performance. An index level near 65 normally indicates that the economy is growing at its potential.