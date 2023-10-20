The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada rate decision, oil and tech earnings

Monday, Oct. 23

Notable data: Bloomberg Nanos Confidence

Notable earnings: TFI International, PrairieSky Royalty

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Notable data: New Housing Price Index, U.S. S&P Global PMIs, CFIB Business Barometer

Notable earnings: Premium Brands Holdings, Teck Resources, First Quantum Minerals, General Motors, General Electric, Halliburton Co., Texas Instruments, Verizon Communications, Coca-Cola Co., Kimberly-Clark, 3M Co., Waste Management, Canadian National Railway, Microsoft, Visa, Alphabet, Archer-Daniels-Midland

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Notable data: U.S. new home sales

Notable earnings: T-Mobile, Boeing Co., Whirlpool, Agnico Eagle Mines, Tamarack Valley Energy, Celestica, Baker Hughes, Alamos Gold, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, West Fraser Timber, Whitecap Resources

10 a.m.: Bank of Canada policy announcement and Monetary Policy Report

11 a.m.: Bank of Canada press conference

Thursday, Oct. 26

Notable data: Survey of employment, payrolls and hours, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. real GDP, U.S. Advance Economic Indicators Report, U.S. durable goods orders, U.S. pending home sales

Notable earnings: Newmont Corp., United Parcels Services, Merck & Co., Southwest Airlines, Methanex, Honeywell International, Keurig Dr. Pepper, Precision Drilling, The Hershey Co., Hasbro, Mastercard, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Weyerhaeuser, Eldorado Gold, Intel Corp., Ford Motor, Amazon.com, Atco Ltd., PG&E, Hasbro

Friday, Oct. 27

Notable data: U.S. personal income & consumption, University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index

Notable earnings: Fortis Inc., Exxon Mobil, Chevron Corp., Colgate-Palmolive, Imperial Oil