1h ago
The Week Ahead: Bank of Canada to speak on economic situation
BNN Bloomberg,
Note: In the event of a U.S. government shutdown starting Oct. 1, U.S. government-sourced data releases may be postponed. The U.S. Federal Reserve is unaffected.
Monday, Oct. 2
- Notable data: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Mfg. PMI, U.S. construction spending
- 11 a.m.: U.S. Fed chair Powell joins roundtable in York, PA
- National Day for Truth and Reconciliation observed (stock markets open, bond markets closed)
- Notable guests: Paul Beaudry, Former Bank of Canada Deputy Governor (2019 – 2023), Jean Charest, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP; Former Quebec Premier
Tuesday, Oct. 3
- Notable data: U.S. job openings and labour turnover survey
- Notable earnings: McCormick & Co., Novagold Resources
- 8:25 a.m.: Bank of Canada Non-executive Deputy Governor Nicolas Vincent speaks on Canada’s economic situation at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal
Wednesday, Oct. 4
- Notable data: ADP National Employment Report, U.S. factory orders, ISM Services PMI
- Notable earnings: Tilray Brands
- OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting
Thursday, Oct. 5
- Notable data: Merchandise trade balance [may be delayed by U.S. shutdown], Challenger layoff report, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. goods & services trade balance, Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
- Notable earnings: Richelieu Hardware, Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands, Lamb Weston Holdings
Friday, Oct. 6
- Notable data: Employment report, U.S. employment report, U.S. consumer credit