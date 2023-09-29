Note: In the event of a U.S. government shutdown starting Oct. 1, U.S. government-sourced data releases may be postponed. The U.S. Federal Reserve is unaffected.

Monday, Oct. 2

  • Notable data: S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, ISM Mfg. PMI, U.S. construction spending
  • 11 a.m.: U.S. Fed chair Powell joins roundtable in York, PA
  • National Day for Truth and Reconciliation observed (stock markets open, bond markets closed)
  • Notable guests: Paul Beaudry, Former Bank of Canada Deputy Governor (2019 – 2023), Jean Charest, Partner, McCarthy Tétrault LLP; Former Quebec Premier

Tuesday, Oct. 3

  • Notable data: U.S. job openings and labour turnover survey
  • Notable earnings: McCormick & Co., Novagold Resources
  • 8:25 a.m.: Bank of Canada Non-executive Deputy Governor Nicolas Vincent speaks on Canada’s economic situation at the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

Wednesday, Oct. 4

  • Notable data: ADP National Employment Report, U.S. factory orders, ISM Services PMI
  • Notable earnings: Tilray Brands
  • OPEC Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting

Thursday, Oct. 5

  • Notable data: Merchandise trade balance [may be delayed by U.S. shutdown], Challenger layoff report, U.S. initial jobless claims, U.S. goods & services trade balance, Global Supply Chain Pressure Index
  • Notable earnings: Richelieu Hardware, Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands, Lamb Weston Holdings

Friday, Oct. 6

  • Notable data: Employment report, U.S. employment report, U.S. consumer credit