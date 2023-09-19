Energy to go higher, don't expect BoC to hike rates amid higher gas prices: Strategist

Canada's main stock index fell 1.3 per cent Tuesday in a broad-based decline after the latest inflation print came in higher than expected, while U.S. stock markets also moved lower.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 273.94 points, or 1.34 per cent, at 20,218.89.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 106.57 points at 34,517.73. The S&P 500 Index was down 9.58 points at 4,443.95, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 32.05 points at 13,678.19.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.48 cents U.S. compared with 74.12 cents U.S. on Monday.

The November crude contract was down 10 cents at US$90.48 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.85 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up 30 cents at US$1,953.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down three cents at US$3.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2023.