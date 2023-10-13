Canada's main stock index stepped lower Friday as broad-based weakness led by technology, battery metals and utilities outweighed energy gains, and U.S. markets were mixed amid losses in technology.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 37.38 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 19,462.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 39.15 points at 33,670.29. The S&P 500 Index was down 21.83 points at 4,327.78, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 166.99 points at 13,407.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.20 cents U.S. compared with 73.22 cents U.S. on Thursday.

The November crude contract was up US$4.78 at US$87.69 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 11 cents at US$3.24 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$58.50 at US$1,941.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.57 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2023.