Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The waiting game continues to find out if Canadian Greg Abel is the chosen one to take the reins at Berkshire Hathaway. No news about succession in Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders on Saturday. And at just 17 pages, this year’s edition felt like a light read compared with last year’s 29 pages. Absent was commentary about America’s economic wherewithal. Arguably most compelling was Buffett’s eagerness, but not overzealously so, to get a deal done. “[A sensible purchase price] proved a barrier to virtually all deals we reviewed in 2017, as prices for decent, but far from spectacular, businesses hit an all-time high. Indeed, price seemed almost irrelevant to an army of optimistic purchasers,” he wrote. Today we’ll consider the outlook for deals and succession.

Morneau to deliver budget after tumultuous year Finance Minister Bill Morneau will deliver his third budget on Tuesday, an opportunity to turn the page on a very challenging year.

BUDGET EVE

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is preparing to deliver his third budget tomorrow against a backdrop of what’s being called “unprecedented uncertainty”. From NAFTA, to pipeline politics, to competitive threats from south of the border, Canada’s economy faces plenty of threats.

SHELL’S LNG STRATEGY

We might get a better sense later today whether the Royal Dutch Shell-led LNG Canada project will ever see the light of day when the energy supergiant discusses the outlook for liquefied natural gas in a webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET. Recall that in July 2016 the joint venture delayed a final investment, citing “global industry challenges.” Since then, we’ve seen a new government take power in B.C. and Petronas pull the plug on its big Pacific NorthWest LNG project. Watch for detailed analysis on Commodities.

DIVERSIFYING ALBERTA’S ENERGY SECTOR

The province’s Energy Diversification Advisory Committee will release its recommendations to Premier Rachel Notley’s government today on how it can bolster investment and job creation. As part of the group’s mandate, it was poised to explore the merits of partial upgrading, refining, petrochemicals and chemical production in a bid to counter the impact of surging shale production in the U.S. We’ll find out what the committee has in mind at 1:00 p.m. ET.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-DHX Media announced today Dana Landry is out as CEO, with Chairman Michael Donovan taking over as chief executive. Keep in mind DHX's stock has been in a slump throughout the company's review of strategic alternatives, which started in October.

-China’s Communist Party is proposing to scrap term limits for the country’s president, meaning Xi Jinping could have a long runway leading the world’s second-largest economy.

-Lucara Diamond is getting into the blockchain business, with a $29-million all-stock takeover of Clara Diamond Solutions. Lucara also announced its founder, Eira Thomas, is replacing William Lamb as CEO.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, PrairieSky Royalty,

-Notable data: U.S. new home sales

-9:00 a.m. ET: ECB President Mario Draghi addresses European Parliament

-10:00 a.m. ET: Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers CEO Tim McMillan holds news conference in Ottawa

-10:00 a.m. ET: Royal Dutch Shell holds webcast to update LNG outlook

-1:00 p.m. ET: Alberta Energy Diversification Advisory Committee, Premier Rachel Notley, and Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd hold news conference in Edmonton

-BMO Capital Markets' global metals and mining conference underway in Florida (to Feb. 28)

-Seventh round of NAFTA negotiations continues in Mexico City (to March 5)

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.