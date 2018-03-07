Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Gary Cohn is quitting as U.S. President Donald Trump’s top economic advisor, and that’s not going over well with investors. Futures are pointing to a sharp drop at the start of trading in New York and the U.S. dollar is trading lower against the Japanese yen and euro. Trump is praising Cohn as a “rare talent” who did a “superb job” since jumping ship from Goldman Sachs to join the administration. But Cohn’s view of the world clashed with some other senior White House officials’, and now his exit is fanning fear about global trade tension.

Lots of questions in need of answers. Among them:

-Who wants Cohn’s job? Trump said in a tweet he’ll decide “soon … many people wanting the job”

-Where might Cohn land?

-How concerned should Canada and other countries be in terms of trade relations?

BANK OF CANADA DECISION DAY

The domestic data has been less than inspiring (see below) since the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 1.25 per cent in January. Beyond the reality of the G7’s Strongest Economy In 2017 decelerating in the new year, Stephen Poloz also has to wrestle with NAFTA uncertainty and Trump’s tariff threat. We’ll see what the bank rattles off as risks when the decision lands at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Date Data Actual Jan. 19 November manufacturing sales +3.8% Jan. 25 November retail sales +0.3% Jan. 26 December CPI +1.9% Jan. 31 November GDP +0.4% Feb. 6 December trade deficit $3.2 billion Feb. 9 January labour force survey -88,000 Feb. 16 December manufacturing sales -0.3% Feb. 22 December retail sales -0.8% Feb. 23 January CPI +1.7% March 2 December GDP +0.1%

CN’S INTERIM BOSS AIMS TO REBUILD CONFIDENCE

He’s only been in the job for three days, but Jean-Jacques Ruest isn’t waiting any time extending an olive branch to jilted customers. Ruest announced a number of measures CN is taking to restore confidence among Western grain farmers, including incentives for “key” employees and extra trains to clear up backlogs.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Another B.C. LNG proposal has bit the dust after Australia’s Woodside Petroleum decided to scrap the Grassy Point project and instead focus its energy on the Kitimat LNG joint venture. Keep in mind, Chevron is reportedly shopping its stake in that project.

-No news on its pending takeover by the overseas investment arm of China Communications Construction Company in Aecon’s year-end earnings release last night, but the results show a sharp drop in full-year revenue.

-Keep an eye on Weight Watchers. Oprah disclosed last night she has sold some of her shares, albeit while saying she’s “deeply committed” to the company.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: Linamar, Canadian Western Bank, Spin Master, Franco-Nevada, Obsidian Energy, Costco

-Notable data: Canadian trade balance, Canadian labour productivity, U.S. trade balance

-8:00 a.m. ET: Exxon Mobil holds analyst meeting

-11:40 a.m. ET: Finance Minister Bill Morneau holds media avail in Calgary

-10:00 a.m. ET: Bank of Canada releases interest rate decision

-12:00 p.m. ET: Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa delivers speech to Economic Club in Toronto

-11:00 p.m. ET: Restaurant Brands International presents at UBS conference in Boston

-1:45 p.m. ET: Justin Trudeau delivers remarks on budget and holds media avail in Toronto

-2:00 p.m. ET: U.S. Federal Reserve releases Beige Book

-CERAWeek in Houston (Royal Dutch Shell CEO Ben Van Beurden at 10:20 a.m. ET, Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr at 3:15 p.m. ET, Enbridge CEO Al Monaco at 4:25 p.m. ET, TransCanada CEO Russ Girling at 6:40 p.m. ET, Kinder Morgan CEO Steven Kean at 6:40 p.m. ET)

-PDAC convention in Toronto

