Feels like we’re on the brink of a decisive NAFTA moment. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland scrapped her plan to attend a NATO meeting today so that she can remain at the table in D.C. with her counterparts Robert Lighthizer and Ildefonso Guajardo. Should be pointed out that Jared Kushner and Katie Telford – Justin Trudeau’s chief of staff – joined the talks yesterday, according to Bloomberg. It’s been eight long months of negotiations, and still there are sticking points. Chief among them, the fine print on auto content rules. But with Canada and Mexico’s exemption from punishing U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs set to expire on Tuesday, it stands to reason that serves as an impetus to strike at least a symbolic preliminary agreement.

AMAZON BLOWOUT

More eye-popping growth from Jeff Bezos's empire, with Amazon.com's first-quarter revenue surging 43% to US$51 billion and profit more than doubling to US$1.6 billion. Bezos's ambition is cost-heavy, and the company is taking a step to address that by raising Prime membership fees for Americans to US$119 from US$99 as May 11, with renewal rates going up on June 16. A spokesperson for Amazon has told BNN rates aren’t rising for Canadian Prime members.

TD JACKS UP FIXED MORTGAGE RATES

All the yield talk lately is having some main street impact, as evidenced by Toronto-Dominion Bank’s move this week to jack up its posted fixed mortgage rates. CTV's Chief Financial Commentator Pattie Lovett-Reid will apply her personal finance expertise to the move and we’ll also address the implication for housing markets.

AECON DEFENDS ITS DEAL

It’s going to be a First On BNN interview this morning when Aecon CEO John Beck joins us for his first public response to the latest round of criticism directed at the proposed sale of the Canadian construction giant to China Communications Construction Company. Most recently, former CSIS Director Ward Elcock has been speaking out, including on BNN yesterday. “A Chinese state-owned enterprise serves only one master and that master is ultimately the Communist Party of China,” he said, while warning Aecon’s integrated footprint in United States is another reason for caution on the sale. Beck speaks with Jon Erlichman on Business Day at 8:45 a.m. ET.

GEARING UP FOR LAUNCH

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES

-Aimia’s hunt for an anchor partner to fill the void that will be left by Air Canada in 2020 continues, and now it’s also hunting for a new CEO. The loyalty plan operator announced late yesterday it will part ways with Chief Executive David Johnston. Aimia shares have plunged 78.7 per cent since last May when Air Canada served notice.

-HBC says the data breach that hit Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Lord & Taylor is contained and no longer poses a risk to customers.

-Microsoft shares are rallying in pre-market trading after topping fiscal third-quarter estimates on the back of big growth in the company’s cloud business.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

-Notable earnings: TransCanada, Imperial Oil, Cameco, Celestica, Exxon Mobil, Chevron

-Notable data: U.S. GDP, U.S. consumer sentiment

-1:50 p.m. ET: U.S. President Donald Trump holds news conference in Washington alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel

