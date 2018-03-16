Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The Canadian dollar is still hunting for a floor, falling to 76.46 in early trading – its lowest level since last June. We’ll consider the long list of factors weighing on Canada’s currency, from the Bank of Canada’s tone recently, to range-bound crude prices and the lack of progress getting oil to tidewater, to fiscal policy, to trade tension, and on, and on, and on. Would also be good to tackle this from a personal finance perspective, particularly with summer vacation season around the corner.

LI KA-SHING ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT

As speculated, the chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings announced his retirement today, passing the baton to his son Victor, who will now oversee a sweeping conglomerate whose interests include a 40 per cent stake in Husky Energy (where Victor also serves as chairman). Lots of layers to peel back on this one, including a look at how Li amassed what is now believed to be a US$34-billion fortune. But for our purposes, the most important angle is whatever the implications could be for Husky.

ENBRIDGE CLEARS A HURDLE

A bit of relief for Enbridge late yesterday after its Line 3 replacement project cleared a hurdle in Minnesota. The state’s Public Utilities Commission approved a revised environmental impact statement, meaning the company can now seek a permit to proceed with construction. Separately, Enbridge said this morning it’s not expecting any “material impact” to its forecasts as a result of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission decision on tax allowances that weighed on its shares yesterday.

A DECADE SINCE THE BEAR DEAL

10 years ago today, JPMorgan Chase & Co. announced it was buying Bear Stearns for US$2 per share as the early dominoes of the financial crisis started to fall on Wall Street. Within a few months, Lehman would go bust and the last remaining major independent investment banks – Goldman and Morgan Stanley – would become bank holding companies in a bid to shore up financial stability.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Canadian manufacturing sales fell 1.0 per cent in January, with just seven of 21 industries managing to post growth.

-Global investors didn't shy away from Canada in January. New data from Statistics Canada shows foreign investors picked up $5.7 billion of Canadian securities in the first month of the year, led by money market activity.

-We’re going to continue in our effort to get Element Fleet Management Dan Jauernig on the station to discuss the quarterly performance and outlook that sent his company’s shares down as much as 37 per cent yesterday. The stock has lost almost 60 per cent of its value so far this year; street view is split with 6 Buys, 6 Holds and 1 Sell.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Data: Canadian international securities transactions, Canadian manufacturing sales, U.S. housing starts, U.S. industrial production, U.S. consumer sentiment

1:30 p.m. ET: Alberta Premier Rachel Notley makes energy announcement in Grande Prairie

