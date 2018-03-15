Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

Justin Trudeau isn’t buying the argument that NAFTA uncertainty, not to mention the risk of losing our exemption on steel and aluminum tariffs, is hurting confidence and holding back business investment in this country. “Yes, there are still a couple of people saying, ‘Oh, well what is going to happen to NAFTA?,” the prime minister told Bloomberg in an interview. “But I’m really confident that we’re going to get to the right place on NAFTA.” I want us to canvass the corporate landscape and stress test the PM’s assertion. For now, some pertinent insight to point out:

-The latest Bank of Canada business outlook survey stated point blank “respondents are increasingly concerned about the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement”

-“Even with no changes in our trading agreements, the uncertainty around them is affecting business investment decisions,” Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said in a speech last week.

-BNN’s third-quarter C-Suite survey last year showed 41 per cent of respondents believed it was likely U.S. President Donald Trump will seek to terminate NAFTA, while 67 per cent expected major changes to the deal as it relates to Canada.

Toys ‘R’ Us accepts its fate in U.S. — but there's hope for its Canadian operations It'll be the biggest liquidation in the U.S. since Sports Authority went under a few years ago — Toys 'R' Us confirmed on Wednesday that it will be shuttering all of its 735 U.S. stores, which will result in the loss of 33,000 jobs. But there's a glimmer of hope for the company's Canadian operations. BNN's Paige Ellis explains.

TOYS 'R' US THROWS IN THE TOWEL

The once-dominant retailer is accepting its fate, announcing today it will liquidate all 735 of its stores in the U.S., joining the list of retailers that have failed to fend off disruption and stay relevant. In Canada, however, the company is holding out hope for a better outcome amid talks with “certain interested parties” for a deal that could also save 200 American stores. Today we’ll size up the likelihood of finding a buyer for the Canadian unit (starting with MGA Entertainment, which is trying to assemble a bid) and assess how the retailer faltered.

HOUSEHOLD DEBT NEAR ALL-TIME HIGH

Household debt levels hovered near an all-time high in the fourth quarter. Statistics Canada said today the closely-watched credit market debt to disposable income ratio slipped to 170.37 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to 170.53 in the third quarter (which was revised down from the originally reported 171.1 per cent). As Greg astutely pointed out on air when the numbers were breaking, however, it's important to remember these are average numbers.

GRAIN DEADLINE

We hope to get a better sense this morning of whether Canada's grain farmers are satisfied with the rail companies' respective strategies for clearing up congestion. Recall CN and CP were told by the government to publish their plans by today and one of JJ Ruest’s first orders of business as interim CN CEO was an apology to his grain customers. Commodities will get reaction to the two companies’ plans from the Western Canadian Wheat Growers at 11:10 a.m. ET.

GETTING TO KNOW LARRY

From Reagan aide, to Bear Stearns, to CNBC, to Donald Trump’s top economic advisor. Canadians need to get to know Larry Kudlow, who has referred to this country as “perhaps America’s greatest ally”, while referring to the prime minister as a “crazy guy” in the next breath. We’ll dissect his view of the world.

OTHER NOTABLE STORIES:

-Magna International is partnering with Lyft to develop self-driving systems. Magna will also invest US$200 million in the ride-hailing service.

-Quebec-based Héroux-Devtek looks like it might be a victim of Donald Trump's America First view of the world. The aerospace parts maker announced today it's laying off approximately 60 workers after the U.S. Air Force decided against renewing a service contract.

-Reuters is reporting an Ontario Superior Court judge has awarded $2.63 billion in a civil case over the Sino-Forest timber fraud saga.

NOTABLE RELEASES/EVENTS

Notable earnings: Transat

Notable data: Canadian national balance sheet and financial flow accounts, CREA home sales report

9:00 a.m. ET: Parliamentary Budget Officer to release “Budget 2018: Issues for Parliamentarians” report

11:00 a.m. ET: International Monetary Fund releases G20 surveillance report

11:30 a.m. ET: Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr speaks at 2018 Globe Forum in Vancouver (plus media avail at 12:15 p.m. ET)

Every morning BNN's Managing Editor Noah Zivitz writes a ‘chase note’ to BNN's editorial staff listing the stories and events that will be in the spotlight that day. Have it delivered to your inbox before the trading day begins by heading to www.bnn.ca/subscribe.