(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has asked front-office staff at its Exane cash equities unit to spend more time in the office, Financial News reported.

The Paris-based bank sent a memo to staff on September 2, telling bankers that they would benefit from working more closely together on a regular basis, people with knowledge of the matter told Financial News. The article didn’t specify whether the changes were for London only or across the firm.

“This article refers to an internal email sent by a manager within Exane to his team after the summer to encourage collective work,” a BNP spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “This does not challenge in any way the BNP Paribas Group teleworking agreement.”

Many global financial institutions are pushing to get workers back in the office after more than two years of flexible arrangements in response to the Covid pandemic. Last week, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley told staff they will ease some Covid rules, while Jefferies Financial Group Inc. asked staffers to come back to the office on a more consistent basis.

Earlier this year, BNP Paribas reached one of the most comprehensive work-from-home deals among major lenders, with more than 132,000 employees across Europe given the option of doing their jobs from home for up to half the week.

(Adds bank comment in third paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.