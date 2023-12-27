(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has hired ex-Credit Suisse Group AG banker Lap Liang as head of strategic equity group in Asia Pacific, as the French lender expands its equities business in the region.

Liang, based in Hong Kong, will help the bank extend its strategic equity franchise in collaboration with global banking and wealth management coverage teams in Asia Pacific, according to a memo confirmed by a spokesman for the bank.

He was previously part of Credit Suisse’s Asia financing group, which has seen departures following the takeover by Swiss competitor UBS Group AG. The French lender is also planning to boost its headcount for its equities business in Asia to increase market share in the region. He spent more than six years at Credit Suisse, where he executed transactions for corporates, financial sponsors and ultra-high-net-worth clients in the region, according to the memo.

