(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has hired dealmaker Joe Lai as head of health-care investment banking in Asia Pacific as part of the French lender’s efforts to expand in the region.

Lai has joined BNP as a managing director based in Hong Kong, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News. He will lead a newly-created industry group covering health-care deals across the APAC region, according to the memo, whose content was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the bank.

He will report to Kenneth Quinn, head of industry groups for BNP in APAC, and will be joined in the team by Larry Kwok as vice president and Brian Zhu as an analyst, according to the memo.

Lai has recently worked for health-care companies. He was previously an investment banker at firms including China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., CIMB Group Holdings Bhd. and Citigroup Inc. among others, according to his LinkedIn profile.

