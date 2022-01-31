(Bloomberg) -- A broker at BNP Paribas SA in London who won her employment suit was awarded 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) while the judge ordered that the bank must carry out an equal pay audit.

Stacey Macken, a prime brokerage product manager, successfully complained about being paid less than male colleagues who held similar roles. On one occasion, Macken came into work to find a witch’s hat on her desk.

The broker said during the trial she was continually given lower bonuses than male staff and said after the ruling she wanted the bank to conduct an extensive pay audit “to ensure no other female employees are being discriminated against.”

“We at BNP Paribas understand that we fell short in our duty to Ms. Macken,” a bank spokesperson said. We are actively considering the Tribunal’s judgment to see what we can learn. Our aim is to ensure that all of our people are treated with the respect they deserve at all times.”

Macken didn’t respond to a request for comment.

BNP was ordered to report the findings of its audit by June 30.

“The purpose of the audit is to enable a comparison of pay to explore whether the Respondent is paying men and women equally where required to do so,” Employment Judge Emma Burns said in the ruling.

The tribunal found that BNP had “an opaque pay system in common with other financial organizations.”

“The logical conclusion was that other women working at the respondent may have been in the same position as the claimant,” the judge said.

