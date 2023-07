(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA Chairman Jean Lemierre says riots won’t have an impact on France’s competitiveness and attractiveness as a financial center. He also says the fight against inflation will create a slowdown but BNP Paribas is ready for the rebound. Lemierre spoke exclusively with Bloomberg’s Anna Edwards and Tom Mackenzie on the sidelines of the Europlace conference in Paris.

