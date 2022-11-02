(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas Exane has hired Citigroup Inc.’s Henrik Renstrom as head of block trading in cash equities, according to people familiar with the matter.

Renstrom will join BNP Paribas Exane later this year and be based in London for the Europe-focused role, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. He spent 15 years at Citigroup, most recently as a director covering strategic equity flow and block solutions with a focus on execution, the people said.

Block trading in cash equities, which involves finding buyers and sellers for large chunks of stock, is one of the most lucrative businesses on the trading floor. Representatives for BNP Paribas and Citigroup declined to comment.

