(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA hired senior executives to its Global Markets Americas division in recent months as it seeks to grow its equities, credit and macro markets presence in the Americas, according to the French bank.

“We are proud to welcome our new colleagues who represent our commitment to strengthen our client offering and our ambition to be the leading European bank globally,” said John Gallo, head of global markets for the Americas.

A representative for the bank said it’s working to further position itself as a European alternative for US corporates that need financing for equity capital markets and M&A activity.

The hires include:

John Hanisch as co-head for secondary credit and global head of securitized products trading. He will support the bank’s secondary credit franchise in the region and direct the structured products trading effort globally. Prior to joining BNP, he was at Hayfin Capital Management.

Charlie Shah was named head of investment-grade and CDS trading Americas. He’ll focus on delivering a full high-grade product suite across cash and derivatives. Most recently, he was at Royal Bank of Canada, running the investment-grade trading business, BNP said.

Robert McDonald was named head of strategic equity solutions and equity-linked origination and Nadim Siddique becomes head of strategic equity derivatives trading. McDonald and Siddique will execute convertible transactions and equity derivative solutions, including share buyback programs and hedging and monetizing positions through margin loans

Bo Bazylevsky was appointed head of Latin America flow credit trading. He joins from Stifel Nicolaus & Co., where he was head of emerging markets.

Kunal Maini was hired last summer, and appointed co-head of global macro - Americas. He joins BNP from Morgan Stanley, where he was global head of government bond, inflation and e-trading

Michael Rietbrock was appointed head of research for the bank’s global equity effort

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.