(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has hired Jalal Al Marhoon as a managing director in Saudi Arabia, the latest sign that foreign investment banks continue to expand in one of the world’s most active markets for deals.

The French banking giant’s Saudi entity recently appointed Al Marhoon as managing director and put him in charge of a portfolio of local clients, according to a spokeswoman for BNP. He’ll report to Ammar Pharaon, who heads BNP’s investment banking operations in the kingdom.

Al Marhoon was previously head of corporate coverage in Saudi Arabia for Societe Generale SA where he spent more than 9 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked at Standard Chartered Plc for 7 years.

International banks from Moelis & Co. to Bank of America have been putting more boots on the ground in Riyadh as Saudi Arabia is transforming its economy away from oil and its sovereign wealth fund is pursuing deals across the globe.

