(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has won approval to set up a wealth-management joint venture in China, adding competition to global rivals including BlackRock Inc. and Amundi SA vying for a slice of the 29 trillion yuan ($4 trillion) market.

China’s banking regulator has granted permission for the French lender’s asset-management arm to form the venture with the wealth unit of Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., according to a person with knowledge of the matter. BNP Paribas Asset Management will hold a 51% stake, the person said, asking not to be identified as the approval hasn’t been announced.

BNP Paribas Asset “confirms that it has filed for a license” to establish the venture with the Chinese lender, the company said in an emailed statement, declining to comment further.

Global banks are racing to tap the potential in China’s wealth-management market by forming partnerships with its biggest lenders to leverage their sprawling distribution networks. Amundi’s joint venture with Bank of China Ltd. already oversaw about $11.6 billion in assets as of June 30 after becoming the first international firm to launch such a business in 2020.

Agricultural Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission didn’t immediately reply to requests for comment.

China started an overhaul of its asset-management industry in 2018, banning guaranteed returns and other irregularities to curb risks. Banks were required to set up new units to specialize in wealth-management products, before global firms were ushered in to form partnerships.

BlackRock’s venture with China Construction Bank Corp. has raised more than 7 billion yuan with five products. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Schroders Plc have also won licenses for their partnerships.

BNP Paribas, which posted its highest profit on record in the second quarter, also owns a mutual-fund joint venture in China with Haitong Securities Co. The asset-management unit managed about 500 billion euros ($490 billion) as of June 30.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.