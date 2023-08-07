(Bloomberg) -- A BNP Paribas SA unit tapped a New York managing director and a business executive in Mexico to run its new Miami office.

BNP Paribas Securities Corp. named Matt O’Connor to head the Miami office, according to a statement Monday. Annabella Espina will be its chief operating officer.

BNP Paribas Securities announced its new Miami office in January as it sought to expand its global markets business in the US. Other finance firms also have been building out their presence in South Florida, with Citadel mapping out plans for a new building and D1 Capital Partners opening an office in the region.

O’Connor is currently a managing director in BNP Paribas’ global macro institutional sales group in New York. Espina, who has worked at the bank for more than 17 years, has been chief financial officer of BNP’s corporate and institutional banking business in Mexico.

O’Connor, who is relocating from his home in New Jersey, said he’s excited about the chance to explore a new part of the country. The bank’s aiming for somewhere between 10 to 20 employees to start, he said in an interview.

“There is a fair number of people interested in making that change” to move to Miami, O’Connor said. “We want people from all levels of seniority and all backgrounds. We are looking both internally and externally for people and we are having a lot of interest.”

The new office, located at 801 Brickell Ave., will open in the fourth quarter, the company said. Employees in the Miami hub will focus on credit, equities and macro products.

