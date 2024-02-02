(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA intends to increase the pay of its two chief operating officers, a few months after failing to reach a deal with unions to boost its wider staff salaries.

The Paris-based bank is considering a 20% increase in the fixed salaries of Yann Gerardin and Thierry Laborde effective from January 1, according to a regulatory filing published Friday. Their compensation has been flat since taking their current roles in 2021.

Gross fixed pay for Gerardin, who oversees BNP Paribas’s corporate and investment banking operations, will reach €1.8 million ($1.9 million). Laborde, who runs the bank’s commercial, personal banking and services business, will be paid €1.08 million in fixed compensation. The revenues of the two units they oversee have increased 20% and 11% respectively since 2020, according to the filing.

Both rises are pending approval at the bank’s next annual general meeting in May.

The compensation of the two COOs currently stands at 30% below the median for similar professionals at nine comparable European banks, according to a benchmark compiled by independent consultancy WTW that BNP Paribas cited in the filing. Their packages will remain below the median, even after the increase, it said.

BNP Paribas failed to reach an agreement with its unions on a collective salary increase for almost all its French staff for 2024. The lender unilaterally applied raises that were below those agreed upon the previous year.

On Thursday, BNP Paribas lowered its profitability targets for 2025 after net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 fell 50% due to a surge in extraordinary charges.

