(Bloomberg) -- The head of BNP Paribas SA’s business catering to hedge-fund clients has left for UBS Group AG, a blow for the French bank as it attempts to build out the division.

Ashley Wilson, global head of prime finance at BNP Paribas, is joining Zurich-based UBS, according to people familiar with the matter. He had joined as part of a much-heralded 2019 deal that saw Deutsche Bank AG transfer clients and technology to the Paris-based lender.

Richard Lindsay, a spokesman for BNP Paribas, declined to comment. A spokesperson for UBS didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wilson is a veteran of the so-called prime-brokerage business, which caters specifically to hedge funds by lending them cash and securities and executing their trades. He worked at Morgan Stanley and Barclays Plc before joining Deutsche Bank, where he rose to become co-head of the division holding the German lender’s unwanted assets.

Wilson helped oversee large trades that allowed Deutsche Bank to avoid significant losses on its relationship with investment firm Archegos Capital Management LP. UBS disclosed in April 2021 a $861 million hit from the implosion of the family office. Nomura Holdings Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG lost even more.

