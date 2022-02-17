(Bloomberg) -- In early 2019, BNP Paribas SA compliance staff were handed a powerful new tool designed to help them police a massive trading division that handled billions of euros of transactions each day.

Called RedOwl, it was monitoring software that let front-line supervisors search through thousands of employees’ emails and documents to suss out wrongdoing. But the bank soon discovered someone should have been watching the watchdogs.

Within months, BNP was conducting an internal probe into allegations that a trio of compliance staffers who were testing the application had used it to look up the bonus of their manager, as well as spying on their colleagues’ shopping habits, according to people familiar with the situation and a document seen by Bloomberg News. Their access was terminated following the complaints about improper use of the system.

The employees, part of the French lender’s London-based Front Office Conduct & Surveillance team, had access between March and June 2019 to emails as well as pay and medical records for thousands of employees in the global markets division. An internal investigation named Operation Ingot heard allegations that they had used RedOwl to look up the bonus of a senior staff member at the bank, as well as searching other confidential records, according to people familiar with the matter.

“The investigation team had some reservations about the approach of some members of the FOCS team that were interviewed,” according to the document. “Team members were seeking to push the boundaries in testing, it showed a lack of judgment in the view of the investigation team.”

No formal disciplinary action was taken by BNP Paribas against any of those involved and no evidence was found that they’d used the system to look at anyone outside their own team or that any information had left the company, one of the people said. However, the issue was investigated by the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office, as well as the Financial Conduct Authority, the people said.

“The ICO is aware of the matters raised and we are considering the information provided,” a spokesperson said. The FCA didn’t respond to requests for comment.

“Like all banks, BNP Paribas deploys a series of IT tools that allow it to monitor staff communications to meet regulatory requirements,” the bank said in an emailed statement. “In 2019 at the initial testing phase of a new monitoring tool, it was identified that the scope of the testing needed to be more carefully managed. System access was suspended until stricter testing procedures were embedded and the testing staff had further training.”

Widespread Use

RedOwl is a piece of software used by banks, hedge funds and asset managers to spot “bad behavior,” according to a marketing brochure. The U.S. company was bought by Texas-based Forcepoint in 2017. BNP Paribas ended up installing the system -- after tightening up the testing procedures.

Forcepoint didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Details of the investigation come at an awkward time for BNP Paribas, which has faced accusations from several former employees over its office culture. In the most high-profile case, Stacey Macken, a prime brokerage product manager, described a “laddish” culture at the company and said that she once came into work to find a witch’s hat on her desk.

Macken’s claim that she was paid less than male colleagues ended up costing the French firm 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) after an employment judge criticized the bank’s “opaque pay system” and ordered it to undertake an equal pay audit.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.