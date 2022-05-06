(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA has hired Gaurav Bathija from Citi Private Bank to be a managing director and senior relationship manager for South East Asia market, the latest in a series of hires by the French bank to boost its wealth and family office operations in Singapore.

Bathija, who worked with Citi’s family office clients in Singapore, was head of its Private Capital Group - South Asia there until last year, according to his LinkedIn profile. Long-time HSBC Holdings Plc banker Jonathan Gan took on that role from July 2021.

BNP Paribas has been growing its wealth team in Singapore over the past year in an effort to attract more family office and ultra-high-net-worth clients there. In April it hired Ruth Chung from Bank Pictet & Cie to be its Greater China Market head in the city-state. Chung spent more than two decades at UBS. Ex-Credit Suisse Group AG banker Aditya Chauhan was made head of its non-resident Indian and International market in late 2021.

“BNP Paribas Wealth Management will continue to strengthen our capabilities in both wealth hubs to ensure we provide the best-in-class services and solutions to our clients in North Asia and South East Asia,” a BNP spokesperson wrote in an emailed response, referring to Hong Kong and Singapore.

