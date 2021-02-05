(Bloomberg) -- BNP Paribas SA reported weaker-than-expected debt-trading revenue in the fourth quarter and warned the client activity that helped drive earnings last year is unlikely to persist.

The French bank posted uneven results that saw net income and provisions beat estimates, while overall revenue and trading -- including debt and equity -- came in below expectations. The lender signaled an uncertain outlook as the pandemic continues to lock down large swathes of Europe, pledging to reverse declining revenue as economies slowly return to normal.

BNP joined other European lenders in hinting that the worst of the crisis is probably over on their loans books, after Banco Santander SA and Deutsche Bank AG both set aside less than expected to cover the cost of souring credit. The French lender said provisions should decline to more average levels this year, cushioned by government compensation and stimulus plans intended to keep businesses and individuals afloat.

Revenue from fixed-income trading rose about 22% to 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), higher than the average increase of about 10% at the five biggest Wall Street banks, though well below analyst forecasts of 1.24 billion euros. Equities revenue of 497 million euros was about 4% lower than a year earlier in a strong quarter and below estimates of 568 million euros.

Investment banks tapped into a trading bonanza last year as the Covid-19 crisis and the ensuing volatility shook up markets from foreign exchange to credit. That helped some lenders make up for pandemic-related setbacks such as higher loan-loss provisions and an extended period of ultra-low interest rates, which BNP said will “continue to impact heavily interest income” at retail banks.

BNP last year led a charge by French lenders which lobbied the European Central Bank to allow it to resume dividend payments after bolstering its capital. The ECB disappointed lenders by saying they should keep dividends and share repurchases to less than 15% of profit for 2019 and 2020. BNP is seeking to pay out 50% of 2021 net income and said its distribution policy will be reviewed in the new 2025 strategic plan.

“The world is now experiencing a health crisis that is unprecedented in its extent and duration,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe said in a statement “It has tested us, as it has tested all components of our societies.”

The cautious tone of BNP contrasts with the more bullish outlook given by Deutsche Bank executives, who said on Thursday that the strong trading momentum seen at the end of the year had carried over into the first few weeks of 2021. A 17% gain in fixed-income trading revenue helped lift the German bank to its first annual net profit since 2014.

Provisions for loan losses at BNP were 1.6 billion euros in the quarter as many businesses remained closed in November and part of December due to France’s second virus lockdown. That boosted the total for the year to 5.7 billion euros, 79% more than in 2019. The bank earlier last year forecast that net income would decline between 15% and 20% last year. Excluding exceptional items, the decline for 2020 was about 19%, at 6.8 billion euros.

The bank benefited in the quarter from a 193-million euro capital gain from the sale of several buildings and a 371 million-euro capital gain related to BNP’s strategic agreement with Allfunds.

