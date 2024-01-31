(Bloomberg) -- The asset management unit of BNP Paribas is looking to raise €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for a new direct-lending fund that targets medium-sized companies.

Unlike the French bank’s other private credit facilities, the latest will offer unitranches — a type of loan that blends senior and junior debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

BNP is in talks to use cash from its balance sheet for the fund, as well as money from external investors, said the people who declined to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak publicly. The team running it will be led by Christophe Carrasco, the firm’s head of lending to small and medium enterprises, they added.

A spokesperson for BNP Paribas declined to comment.

Traditional players are scrambling to catch up with specialized firms in the booming $1.7 trillion private credit market. Some, such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have gained a foothold in the market through their asset management units.

Goldman has raised more than $15 billion for a private credit fund, while Morgan Stanley is working to raise a new private credit fund between $4 billion to $5 billion.

BNP Paribas AM’s existing private-credit funds only provide senior debt — which is prioritized in the event of bankruptcy and carries a lower interest rate than junior loans. The BNP Paribas Euro SME Debt Fund II closed in 2020 with €576.5 million, according to a statement.

